O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,345 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,345 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Arch Resources accounts for about 1.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

NYSE:ARCH traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.15. 559,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,433. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average of $117.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.19%.

Arch Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.