O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,244,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Alphabet by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,337.74.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $91.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,237.99. 1,750,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,126. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,196.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,550.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,720.05.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

