Oasis Network Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $246.20 million and approximately $70.17 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

