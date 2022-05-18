Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Announces $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.585 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

OAS opened at $142.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.73. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 42.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 35.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

