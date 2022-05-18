Offshift Reaches One Day Volume of $274,346.00 (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Offshift has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $3.87 million and $274,346.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,180.53 or 0.99935295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00035097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00015339 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000959 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

