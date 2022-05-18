Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Short Interest Down 22.7% in April

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Oliveda International stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. Oliveda International has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Oliveda International Company Profile

