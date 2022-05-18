OMG Network Price Hits $2.52 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $353.97 million and approximately $65.32 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for $2.52 or 0.00008455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00176970 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 155.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

