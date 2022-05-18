ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.29 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.64–$0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONTF. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. ON24 has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $524.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of -0.06.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON24 will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ON24 by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ON24 by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

