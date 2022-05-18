OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Update

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 322,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONCS shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.