OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Update

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 322,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONCS shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.