OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on ONEW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

OneWater Marine stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. 271,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $519.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 3.02.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 37.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

