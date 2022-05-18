Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.67

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and traded as low as $25.19. Ono Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 3,589 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.