Opium One Day Trading Volume Tops $40,999.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $40,999.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,480.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00624397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00495062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,370.99 or 1.89298315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009026 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

