Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.26 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.06-$0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. 3,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,506. The stock has a market cap of $369.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. Oportun Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

