Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.49

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.49 and last traded at $68.57, with a volume of 240803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.88.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

