Orbitcoin Price Tops $0.0702 on Major Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $226,171.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,112.63 or 0.99923810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00035264 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00196125 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00123213 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00226672 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000212 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.