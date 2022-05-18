Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Update

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,450,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. 1,669,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,485. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.31%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.