Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Organogenesis will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $841,526.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,153.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $817,488.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,799 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after buying an additional 1,412,356 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Organogenesis by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,456,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,142,000 after purchasing an additional 994,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,400,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,904,000 after buying an additional 1,341,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,605,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after buying an additional 303,243 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,122,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

