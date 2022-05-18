Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Buys C$24,500.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,237,118 shares in the company, valued at C$18,246,187.82.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Robert Wares bought 59,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,940.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$17,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$17,750.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$17,750.00.

Shares of CVE OM opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$79.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.42. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52 week low of C$0.35 and a 52 week high of C$0.69.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Osisko Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

