OST Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,603.00 (OST)

OST (OST) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One OST coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $489,085.16 and $5,603.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OST

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

