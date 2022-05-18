Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $65.99. Approximately 9,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 138,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.64.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.64. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.