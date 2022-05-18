Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $9.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.71. 585,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.18. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.
Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)
Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
