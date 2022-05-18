Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $9.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Truist Financial cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.71. 585,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.18. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

