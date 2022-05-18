Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,047 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.12% of Owens & Minor worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 63,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

