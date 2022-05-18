Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of OXBR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,142. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $28.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.74. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $7.13.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXBR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 351.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

