P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Down 6.3%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $27.66. Approximately 321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 59,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.
PTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
The company has a market capitalization of $653.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
