P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Down 6.3%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $27.66. Approximately 321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 59,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

PTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $653.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

