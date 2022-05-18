Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.10

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $0.54. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 18,690 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Get Pacific Green Technologies alerts:

About Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK)

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxide, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.