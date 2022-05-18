Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Head to Head Comparison

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Marpai’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $5.40 billion 0.00 $1.00 million $0.06 13.84 Marpai $14.23 million 1.94 -$15.98 million N/A N/A

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Marpai.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 18.41% 9.45% 8.83% Marpai N/A -94.27% -46.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and Marpai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Marpai shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Marpai shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Marpai on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and other industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiates legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California customers. It also offers HCO, MPN, and medical case management programs; and claims-related services, including utilization and medical bill review, medical case management, lien representation, legal support, and Medicare set aside. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Marpai Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

