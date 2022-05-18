PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Down 8%

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) traded down 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.26. 84,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,422,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.21.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $2,132,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,267,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,047,000 after purchasing an additional 246,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $143,174,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 20.9% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,994,000 after acquiring an additional 626,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

