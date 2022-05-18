Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.48

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.48 and traded as high as $22.05. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 69,584 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

