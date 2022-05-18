Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global Industrial worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $2,127,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Global Industrial by 106.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Global Industrial stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.67. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $45.21.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 56.45% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

