Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,490,000 after buying an additional 201,915 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,890,000 after buying an additional 123,846 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 465,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after buying an additional 96,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 81.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 204,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,065,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP opened at $269.05 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.35 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

