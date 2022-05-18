Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after buying an additional 122,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,888,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,856,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX stock opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 119.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

