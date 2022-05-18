Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $970,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.