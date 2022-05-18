Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 285,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 174,544 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after buying an additional 95,301 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.08. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

