Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,104 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $125,637,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AON by 15.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after buying an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after buying an additional 258,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AON by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,028 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,774 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,251. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $279.03 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. AON’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.90.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

