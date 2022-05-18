Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,116 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $213.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.77. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $226.93.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

