Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,064 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 432.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,404 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 30.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,463 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

