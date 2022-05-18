Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,995,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,974,000 after buying an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,673,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,255,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

