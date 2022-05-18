PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PARK24 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

