Parkwood LLC Buys Shares of 30,609 Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Eliem Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELYM. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,452,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,972,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,984,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,798,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELYM stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,882. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $94.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.72.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

ELYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Eliem Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

