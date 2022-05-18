Parkwood LLC Takes $458,000 Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCCS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,386. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.10.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $187.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCCS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.