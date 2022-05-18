Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parsons by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 220,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Parsons by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Parsons in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSN traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 9,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,901. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.95. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

