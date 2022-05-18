Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Down 18.0% in April

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Adam C. Gagas bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Tascarella sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $87,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBHC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 1,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp (Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.