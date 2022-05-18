Pentwater Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,299 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lyra Therapeutics were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Harlan Waksal bought 236,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 236,966 shares in the company, valued at $999,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc bought 2,369,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $9,999,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,855,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,969.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,728,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,518,465. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

LYRA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. 246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,694. The company has a market cap of $69.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

