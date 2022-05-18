Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $892,000 in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DLocal by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HSBC raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:DLO traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. 272,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

