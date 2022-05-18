Pentwater Capital Management LP Sells 27,300 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Pentwater Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ ALGM traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.