PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. PepsiCo also reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
About PepsiCo (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
