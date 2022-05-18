Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.63

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.63 and traded as high as $14.03. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 212,906 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,934,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

