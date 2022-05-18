Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) SVP Jennifer B. Damico Sells 4,000 Shares

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

