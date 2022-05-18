Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Pharming Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Pharming Group stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $12.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

