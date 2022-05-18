Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $907.54 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of PAHC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 117,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,216. The stock has a market cap of $756.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.56. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

